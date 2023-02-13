Sunshine and warmth continue with highs in 40s

Morning: Sunny. Mid 20s.
Afternoon: Sunny. High 45.
Tonight: Rain/snow showers. Low 29.
Tomorrow: Clouds make way for sunshine. High 42. Low 31.
Sunshine expected today, with clouds arriving later in the day. Temperatures will be slightly warmer reaching the mid 40s before a cold front brings some snow/rain showers later on tonight. Generally speaking, trace to 2" of snow is expected for most of the area. Don't expect the snow to stick around however, as we continue to warm up throughout the middle of this week!
Clouds make way for sunshine tomorrow with highs reaching the low 40s once again. Light rain showers are possible to start Wednesday morning, but dry and warm weather moves in quickly, with highs reaching near 50! Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 50s! That will occur in the morning before a strong cold front brings afternoon rain. That rain will turn to snow showers into Friday morning as we cool down. It also is expected to get windy on Friday.
Sunshine returns for the weekend. Cooler weather is expected Saturday with highs in the 30s. A warm up occurs on Sunday once again, with highs reaching the mid 40s.