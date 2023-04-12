Sunshine and warmth continues with highs in the 70s

Morning: Partly sunny. Low 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 72.
Tonight: Clear. Low 49.
The weather turns warmer and less windy for the middle and end of the week. Warmer and less windy today, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. A push of warmer weather will follow for the remainder of the week.
Mostly sunny and breezy tomorrow, with highs in the upper 70s. Sunny on Friday, with highs near 80! The weather remains unseasonably warm on Saturday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. The weather remains mild on Sunday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. A strong cold front arrives Sunday night into Monday, bringing widespread rain and much cooler weather. Showers on Monday and Tuesday, with highs only near 50.