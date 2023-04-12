 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK THIS
AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and
dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with
any potential fire starts this afternoon across Central New York.

Relative humidity values are expected to drop to between 20 to 30
percent across all of Central NY this afternoon. West winds
increase between 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 20 to 30 mph during
the afternoon hours. Grasses and other fine fuels have dried out
this week, elevating the risk for fire spread.

Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

Sunshine and warmth continues with highs in the 70s

Warmth with sunshine today

Morning: Partly sunny. Low 50s.

Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 72.

Tonight: Clear. Low 49.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 79. Low 51. 
The weather turns warmer and less windy for the middle and end of the week. Warmer and less windy today, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. A push of warmer weather will follow for the remainder of the week.

Mostly sunny and breezy tomorrow, with highs in the upper 70s. Sunny on Friday, with highs near 80! The weather remains unseasonably warm on Saturday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. The weather remains mild on Sunday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. A strong cold front arrives Sunday night into Monday, bringing widespread rain and much cooler weather. Showers on Monday and Tuesday, with highs only near 50.

