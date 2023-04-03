Sunshine and warmth Monday with rain returning in the evening

Morning: Sunny. Upper 20s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 57.
Tonight: Rain developing. Low 39.
Tomorrow: Morning showers with a dry afternoon. High 53. Low 46.
Spring-like weather is expected this week with a chance of showers for the beginning of this week and temperatures ranging in the 50s and 60s. Extra sunshine and dry conditions return for Easter weekend.
Sunshine is expected this morning and will last at least into the early afternoon. Highs reaching the upper 50s. A cold front will move southwest into our area. This brings rain this evening and overnight. The showers continue tomorrow morning before drying out for the afternoon. Highs reach the low 50s.
Warming up Wednesday! High temperatures are likely to reach the 60s with a dry start to the day, however due to another warm front, rain will begin to move in by the afternoon and evening. We might briefly dry out overnight before a trailing strong cold front could spark some thunderstorms for Thursday morning. We then clear out for the rest of the day Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s.
A dry pattern arrives in time for the holiday weekend! Cooler and windy Friday, with highs in the mid 40s. Things start to look really nice for Easter weekend. A strong dome of high pressure will keep things dry with sunshine for Saturday and Sunday, with highs on Easter possibly reaching the 60s!