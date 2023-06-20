Sunshine continues to start summer

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 56.
Wednesday morning: Mostly sunny. Low 60s.
Wednesday afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 80.
Wednesday evening: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.
Dry, sunny, pleasant weather continues into Wednesday, the first day of summer, with clouds returning starting Thursday.
The weather looks very pleasant this evening, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. Comfortable tonight, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 50s. The weather looks mostly sunny on Wednesday. Highs near 80.
Things start to change beginning Thursday, with increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. A slow moving area of low pressure approaches late this week, bringing showers and thunderstorms to our area on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Turning warmer and much more humid, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms continue for Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 80.