Sunshine for some Wednesday, lake-effect north

Tuesday Night: Chilly. Lows in the single digits.
Wednesday Morning: Partly sunny. Lake-effect snow north. Lower 10s.
Wednesday Afternoon: Partly sunny. Lake-effect snow north. Lower 20s.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Upper 10s.
Chilly temperatures tonight with lows for some areas down into the single digits. We start out tomorrow with some sunshine, however a completely different story for those of you in the North Country. Lake-effect begins to develop by the morning and strengthen by the afternoon with highest accumulations for Tug Hill and the immediate surrounding areas. Decreasing snow totals the further east you go into Northern Herkimer County, with some areas in Northern Oneida County seeing measurable snow.
Things dry out Wednesday night, and we could have a seasonably nice day for Thursday! A south wind which will bring temperatures in the 30s, but also some sunshine! Snow begins to arrive ahead of a cold front late Thursday evening, and behind this cold front will be frigid arctic air. Temperatures quickly cool down Friday, with overnight lows reaching below zero for the first time this winter season for the Mohawk Valley. This cold spell will be short lived however, as we warm back up by the end of the weekend.