Sunshine is on the horizon

Morning: A few showers. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Decreasing clouds. A passing shower/storm possible. High 80.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 59.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 83. Low 64.
An upper level storm system will continue to influence our weather, bringing widely scattered showers to our region early today. As the system moves out, the weather looks to dry out and warm up as we head into the weekend. The northern lights are expected to be very active tonight. Decreasing clouds will occur tonight allowing for better viewing conditions.
Mostly cloudy this morning, with scattered showers early. The weather looks to clear out in the afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Improving weather expected tomorrow, with a return to sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Warm and partly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers return on Sunday, late in the day, with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers are possible next week, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.