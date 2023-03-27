Sunshine Monday with showers returning this afternoon

Morning: Partly sunny. Upper 20s.
Afternoon: Increasing clouds. High 47.
Tonight: Rain turning to snow. Low 30.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 43. Low 25.
Mild weather continues for the beginning this week, with a slight cool down expected in the middle of the week. This won't last for long though, as another warm up is expected for next weekend.
Starting out this morning with some sun, but clouds will quickly increase for this afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s, with rain arriving this evening. As the temperatures drop tonight, rain will turn to snow with no accumulation. Dry weather is expected tomorrow with some sunshine and highs in the low 40s. The dry weather with sunshine continues for most of Wednesday, with highs near 50.
A cold front moves through Wednesday night brining a quick burst of snow. This ends quickly with dry and cooler weather on Thursday. Temperatures are a little cooler from the cold front, with highs in the mid 30s. The weather warms up quickly again with highs in the mid 40s on Friday and rain. The rain continues on Saturday and we warm up into the mid 50s. There is a chance on Saturday to see the first thunderstorms of the season. Sunshine and cooler weather return Sunday.