Sunshine remains into the weekend

Morning: Mostly sunny. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 80.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 58.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 82. Low 53.
A pleasant stretch of weather looks to continue through the weekend.
The weather remains dry today and turns noticeably warmer, with highs in the low 80s. A cold front arrives tomorrow morning, bringing clouds and a brief sprinkle. Highs in the upper 70s.
High pressure brings lots of sunshine and very comfortable weather for the weekend. Highs on Saturday are expected to climb into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Boilermaker Sunday looks beautiful, with a cooler than usual start to the race! Temperatures during the race looks to be in the low to mid 60s with lower than usual humidity. Mostly sunny on Sunday afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s.
Warmer weather is expected on Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms return Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s.