Sunshine returns following widespread snow

Morning: AM flurries. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 45.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 31.
Tomorrow: Rain showers. High 52. Low 40.
A few light snow/rain showers still lingering this morning, but skies clear towards the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. Sunny skies will cause a lot of the snow to begin to melt quickly, however there is a high chance tonight of temperatures falling below freezing. Watch out for patchy icy spots early tomorrow morning.
Rain arrives tomorrow with highs in the low 50s, and temperatures continue to climb heading into the weekend. Besides some brief light showers Saturday night, the weekend overall is looking warm and dry. We warm up even more heading into the beginning of next week with highs on Monday near 70.