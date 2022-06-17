Sunshine returns following widespread storms

Morning: Passing shower possible Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 77.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 51.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny with a passing shower. Breezy. High 62. Low 45.
A few lingering showers are possible this morning with less humid weather. Highs reaching the upper 70s with wind gusts up to 35 mph.
Much cooler weather to follow for the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, a few light showers in the afternoon, and highs only in the low to mid 60s. Sunshine on Father's Day, with highs near 70. Warmer and more humid weather looks to return for the middle of next week.