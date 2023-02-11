Sunshine returns this weekend

Starting off the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and some lake effect snow showers. With dry air moving into the region, any snow showers should diminish by the afternoon. Clouds give way to some sunshine late this afternoon into the evening. Breezy, with highs in the low to mid 30s.
Sunshine continues for Sunday, with temperatures warming up to near 40 degrees. Partly to mostly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Rain returns for Tuesday night and continues into Wednesday. A big warm up is expected by the end of the week, with highs near 60 degrees on Thursdays!