Sunshine returns to the Mohawk Valley

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High of 72.
Tonight: Rain moves in. Low 56.
Tomorrow: Morning rain. Afternoon scattered showers. High 68. Low 53.
Drying out early this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 50s. Clouds will decrease into the afternoon and temperatures will warm up to the low 70s. Another low pressure system approaches the area late overnight bringing widespread rain for tomorrow morning.
Early commute tomorrow morning could be tricky, especially in the southeastern part of our area in Otsego and Southern Herkimer Counties. The center of a low pressure system moves northeast just south of our area, bringing possible brief heavy rainfall. Rainfall weakens later on to a few scattered showers throughout the area. Dry conditions return on Friday before another possible round of showers leading into Saturday. A chance of showers remain for Sunday and Monday as we warm up to the low 70s. Warming up even more with sunshine on Tuesday, highs in the upper 70s.