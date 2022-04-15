Sunshine returns today

Morning: Mostly sunny. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 63.
Tonight: Turning cloudy with a few scattered showers. Low 40.
Tomorrow: Widespread rain/snow mix. High 44. Low 30.
Much cooler weather arrives as we head into the holiday weekend. Sunshine today and breezy, with highs in the low 60s. Increasing clouds late in the day, with a few showers developing.
Rain becomes widespread tonight, continuing into tomorrow. Much colder, with highs in the 40s. Colder air working in from the north turns rain to snow north of the Mohawk Valley, with an inch or two of accumulation possible. Rain and snow comes to an end tomorrow evening.
Breezy and chilly on Easter Sunday, with a few scattered snow showers possible, especially in the morning. Little accumulation is expected, with highs in the upper 40s. The weather turns a little warmer on Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 50. Cloudy on Tuesday with a rain/snow mix. Highs in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 50s. Light rain is possible on Thursday, with highs back in the upper 50s.