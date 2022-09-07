Sunshine returns tomorrow

Tonight: Cloudy with a passing shower. Patchy fog. Low in the mid 50s.
Thursday Morning: Cloudy. Lower 60s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. Upper 70s.
Evening: Mostly clear. Low 70s.
Low pressure will slowly move east tonight, bringing a return to clear skies tomorrow. The weather looks to warm up as we approach the weekend as high pressure moves in. The next low pressure system looks to arrive early next week, increasing our rain chances starting Monday.
Expect cloudy skies this evening, with a passing shower and patchy fog. Overnight lows fall into the mid 50s. The weather looks to dry out and clear out on Thursday, with decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 70s. Beautiful on Friday, with sunny skies and highs near 80. The weather over the weekend looks generally pleasant, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Highs in the low 80s. A little cooler on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s. The weather turns unsettled again early next week, with rain chances on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.