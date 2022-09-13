Sunshine returns tomorrow

Tonight: Cloudy with a few passing showers or thunderstorms. Mild. Low 64.
Wednesday morning: Cloudy. Low 60s.
Wednesday afternoon: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Low 70s.
Wednesday evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
Low pressure departs tonight, bringing a return to sunshine tomorrow. A secondary cold front arrives tomorrow night and brings a brief taste of fall to Central New York. More summer like temperatures will return heading into the weekend.
Cloudy skies and scattered showers continue this early evening. Turning partly cloudy overnight, with patchy fog. Overnight lows fall into the mid 50s. Clouds give way to sunshine on Wednesday. Breezy, with highs in the low 70s. A few showers are expected Wednesday evening as a cold front moves through. Much cooler weather follows for Thursday, with temperatures starting out in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine in the afternoon, with highs only in the low 60s. Partly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 60s.
Warmer weather returns for the weekend, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s. A brief shower is possible late Sunday. Warm on Monday, with scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs near 80. Warm again on Tuesday, with sunshine and highs in the low 80s.