Sunshine this Saturday, quiet weather this weekend!

Saturday Morning: Lingering flurries. Partly cloudy. Lower 20s.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Upper 30s.
Saturday Night: Increasing clouds. 20s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Mid 40s.
Generally quiet weather is expected this weekend, with temperatures warming up tomorrow. Today though, sunshine is expected for most of the area with lingering clouds in the North Country expected to briefly push north later in the day. Temperatures today will be climbing into the upper 30s with a slight breeze from the west to southwest. Winds become more southerly tonight meaning more warm air gets dragged in from the south. This will keep tonight's overnight lows warmer than last night's.
Tomorrow, with that warmer air comes some mild cloud cover in the form of mid to upper level clouds. Since they aren't the dense low-level clouds, it won't feel as overcast. Temps warm up into the 40s as well. Rain begins to arrive late Monday and weather will continue to remain active for most of next week.