Sunshine, warmer weather returns

Morning: Sunny. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 66.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 48.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. High 65. Low 49.
A beautiful day is expected in CNY, with sunshine giving way to a few fair weather clouds. Highs in the mid 60s with a breeze.
A warm front brings clouds and a few showers to the area on tomorrow. Highs in the mid 60s. Turning noticeably warmer and more humid on Friday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Hot and humid on Saturday, with the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 90. Widespread showers and storms on Sunday and cooler, with highs in the low 70s. Cooler but sunny weather expected early next week, with highs in the 60s on Monday and near 70 for Tuesday.