Taste of fall tomorrow

Tonight: Passing showers. Cooler and less humid. Low 54.
Thursday Morning: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. Upper 60s.
Evening: Partly cloudy. Low 60s.
It will briefly feel like fall in Central New York as a brief shot of much cooler air arrives tonight. A few lake effect rain showers are possible with the cooler air in place late tonight and early tomorrow, before high pressure returns and brings sunny, seasonably warm weather to start the holiday weekend.
Scattered showers are possible tonight, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the mid 50s. Lake effect rain showers are possible early Thursday. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine and breezy conditions, with highs in the upper 60s. Chilly tomorrow night, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. The weather looks pleasant on Friday, with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Warm on Saturday, with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. A few scattered showers are possible on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the mid 70s. Sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.