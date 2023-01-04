Temperatures slowly cooling down to average later this week

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Lower 40s.
Thursday Morning: Lingering light shower. Lower 40s.
Thursday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Lower 40s.
Thursday Evening: Light rain/snow showers beginning. Upper 30s.
Scattered showers continuing again this evening as a low pressure center moves over our area. Some of us saw temperatures in the upper 50s, especially those of you in the Southern Valleys. Mohawk Valley and north were for the most part north of the warm air, so highs were still well above average today in the lower to mid-40s. Rain begins to gradually weaken later tonight and by early tomorrow morning, we still could see lingering light drizzle.
We dry out for the most part midday tomorrow, however skies remain mostly cloudy. Light rain/snow showers start to pick up again as a weak system moves over our area late Thursday night and into Friday. Precipitation looks to change mostly to snow by Friday afternoon, but we are not expecting much accumulation with this as surface temperatures remain above freezing. As we head into the weekend, lingering flurries are possible early Saturday morning, but dry weather dominates for the remainder of Saturday and most of Sunday, with Sunday likely seeing partly sunny skies.