Temperatures warming up on Thursday

Morning: Sunny. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: Sunny and much warmer. High 66.
Tonight: Sunny. Partly cloudy. Low 41.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 72. Low 51.
*A freeze warning is in effect for all of Central New York for this morning*
Sunshine is expected on today in abundance, with warmer weather. Highs in the mid 60s. It is possible to see more haze in the sky from wildfire smoke. Warmer weather tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.
Our next chance for rain is Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s. A shower is possible early Sunday, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Sunny and pleasant on Monday, with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s.