Thanksgiving forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 28.
Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny. High 49. Low 32.
Black Friday: Cloudy with rain. High 45. Low 32.
The weather looks mild heading into Thanksgiving, with the next weather maker producing rain heading into the weekend.
The weather looks great traveling tonight or Thanksgiving across Upstate New York. For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s. The weather remains dry on Thanksgiving, with mostly sunny skies. Mild, with highs in the upper 40s! Widespread rain arrives on Friday as low pressure travels to the west. Rain ends late Friday with high temperatures in the mid 40s. The weather looks pleasant on Saturday. Partly sunny skies expected, with highs in the upper 40s.
Widespread rain on Sunday looks to impact travel across Upstate New York. Low pressure moves in from the west, bringing rain and breezy conditions for most of the day. High temperatures climb into the mid 40s. Cooler, breezy conditions return on Monday, with rain and snow showers expected. Highs near 40. The weather looks dry on Tuesday and partly sunny, with highs in the upper 30s. Rain returns on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 40s.