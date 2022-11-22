Thanksgiving travel looks quiet in the Northeast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 28.
Wednesday morning: Cloudy. Low 30s.
Wednesday afternoon: Cloudy. Upper 30s.
Wednesday evening: Cloudy. Mid 30s.
The weather looks dry and quiet heading into Thanksgiving, with high temperatures climbing above freezing all week long.
Increasing clouds tonight, with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s. Lake effect clouds are expected to be widespread on Wednesday, producing little more than a sprinkle or flurry north of the Mohawk Valley. Cloudy throughout the day, with highs in the upper 30s. Traveling weather across the Northeast looks great, with dry weather expected.
The weather looks to improve on Thanksgiving with much more sunshine expected. Highs in the upper 40s. Rain arrives on Friday, with highs in the mid 40s. A pleasant start to the weekend, with partly sunny skies expected on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. Cloudy on Sunday with widespread rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Snow showers are possible early Monday, with breezy conditions expected. Highs in the upper 30s. Partly sunny on Tuesday and seasonably cold, with highs in the upper 30s.