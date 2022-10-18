The cooler weather continues

Morning: Sunny. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 52.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 32.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with a few rain/snow showers north. High 44. Low 35.
The first snowflakes of the season are possible in the higher elevations Wednesday evening. Warmer weather looks to gradually return as high pressure moves in later this week.
A return to sunshine is expected today and a generally pleasant fall day, with highs in the low 50s. Chilly tonight, with overnight lows in the low 30s. Mainly cloudy tomorrow with lake effect rain showers. Highs only in the mid 40s. A few snow showers are possible in the higher elevations with little to no accumulation expected. Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s.
Warmer weather returns later this week, with sunshine on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Highs climb into the 50s on Friday and back into the 60s by the weekend.