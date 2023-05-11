The quiet and pleasant weather continues

Morning: Sunny. Upper 40s.
Afternoon: Faded sunshine. High 75.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 49.
Tomorrow: Sunny. High 81. Low 52.
The weather looks beautiful for the remainder of the week!
Faded sunshine continues today. The faded sunshine is being caused by wildfire smoke originating from Canada. The smoke will stay high in the atmosphere and won't affect air quality, but it will bring a beautiful sunset and sunrise.
A beautiful stretch of weather continues. Sunny skies today with highs in the mid 70s. Warm tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80. The weather this weekend looks pleasant, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the low 70s on Saturday and mid 60s on Mother's Day. It now looks dry on Monday and Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 60s.