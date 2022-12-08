The sun returns tomorrow

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 23.
Friday Morning: Mostly sunny. Upper 20s.
Friday Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 40.
Friday Evening: Mostly clear. Cooling off quickly. Upper 20s.
The weather finally clears out tonight, with overnight lows in the low 20s. Mostly sunny and pleasant on Friday, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Clear Friday night and cold, with overnight lows in the teens. A sunny start to the weekend, with highs near 40.
Widespread accumulating snow is possible on Sunday as an area of low pressure works in from the west. The snow looks to start around the late morning and last into Sunday night. Temperatures only climb into the low 30s. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the mid 30s. Partly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs near 40.