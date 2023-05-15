The sunny and dry weather continues this week

Morning: Patchy frost before 8am. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Sunny and windy. High 67.
Tonight. Partly cloudy. Low 46.
Tomorrow: A chance of evening light rain. High 74. Low 36.
Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected again this week with temperatures more normal for this time of year. Highs range in the 60s and lows range in the upper 30s.
The work week ahead favors mostly dry weather, starting in the 60s Monday and possibly reaching the 70s on Tuesday before a cold front drops temperatures Wednesday into the 50s. A brief round of rain is possible Tuesday night because of this. We gradually warm up again mid-week in the mid 60s Thursday and near 70 Friday with sunshine! Rain moves back in for Saturday.