The top three weather events of 2022

2022 is almost over, and we’re recapping the top weather events of the year...
Starting off at number three was the ice jam that affected Dolgeville in February. A cold January followed by a significant thaw in February led to a massive ice jam and flooding along the East Canada Creek. Homes had to be evacuated as the waters rose quickly.
Number two is an event that just happened within the past week, the flash freeze of Christmas. A very strong arctic front pushed through after widespread rain the Friday before Christmas bringing hazardous travel conditions with whiteouts and a flash freeze. Rain water that soaked into utility poles froze over and some broke due to strong wind gusts producing scattered power outages. Temperatures also plummeted from the 40s around noon down to single digits and below zero within a few hours although thankfully not as sudden as areas further west which dropped 40+ degrees in just a half hour. We were also lucky to avoid any major flooding issues. Due to lake-effect north of the Mohawk Valley the week prior, there were concerns of snowmelt and widespread rain causing flooding, but almost all river monitors stayed below flood stages. From the flash freeze, arctic temperatures lasted throughout the Christmas weekend so although we did have a White Christmas, it was also a frigid one too!
And finally, the top weather event of 2022 was without a doubt was the April nor’easter. This was nothing short of a record setting event seeing snow of this magnitude so late in April. Before this event, last year’s winter was pretty quiet in terms of snowstorms. We were all preparing to put away all the winter tools before just about a week out we started noticing a trend of a nor’easter developing off the coast. As the days got closer, confidence was growing that a major winter storm would hit Central New York. The biggest concern at the time was the potential for heavy wet snowfall due to air temperatures remaining above freezing as snow began. This type of heavy snow collects on trees and power lines which, sure enough, happened overnight. Over 30 thousand power outages occurred across Central New York during the worst of the snow that Friday morning, and issues arose with crews unable to reach a lot of the areas to restore power so many areas saw several days in the dark.
After the snowfall ended, totals in the Mohawk Valley reached around 6 inches with higher elevations experiencing near a foot of heavy wet snow. This was the heaviest snowfall this late in the season for the lower elevations of the Mohawk Valley, and as quick as the snow came, it disappeared as warmup occurred a few days after this storm.