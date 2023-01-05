The weather slowly cools down into this weekend

Morning: Lingering light shower. Lower 40s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 46.
Tonight: Light rain/snow showers beginning. Low 34.
Tomorrow: Light rain/snow showers. High 39. Low 32.
Lingering light drizzle is possible this morning with foggy conditions. We start out above freezing and temperatures do not change much today with highs staying in the mid 40s. We dry out today with skies remaining mostly cloudy. Temperatures tonight still look to remain above freezing.
Light rain/snow showers start to pick up again as a weak system moves over our area late tonight and into Friday. Precipitation looks to change mostly to snow by Friday afternoon, but we are not expecting much accumulation with this as surface temperatures remain above freezing. As we head into the weekend, lingering flurries are possible early Saturday morning, but dry weather dominates for the remainder of Saturday and most of Sunday, with Sunday likely seeing partly sunny skies. Our first night of the return below freezing temperatures looks to be Saturday night.
Light snow showers possible tp start the week on Monday with cooler weather. Highs in the mid 30s. We remain more on the cooler side for the beginning of the week with highs in the upper 30s Tuesday and just around freezing on Wednesday.