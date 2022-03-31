Thunderstorm Watch for Otsego, Chenango counties Thursday evening

Tonight: Thunderstorm risk ends late, sprinkles. Breezy. Low 37.
Tomorrow Morning: Rain turns to snow. Upper 30s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow. Windy. Mid 30s.
Tomorrow Evening: Flurries. Windy. Mid 30s.
***A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Otsego County, Chenango County, and counties southwest of the area. This will be in effect until 10 PM tonight.***
A strong low pressure system over the Great Lakes is bringing much warmer weather and much more unstable atmosphere this evening. A few rounds of thunderstorms are expected, severity can vary depending on location. We will keep you updated if any severe thunderstorm warnings arise. After the thunderstorm threat lowers tonight, rainfall rate lowers to just sprinkles, and overnight, rain turns to snow by tomorrow morning. Another windy day tomorrow for the first day of April. Temperatures continue to cool throughout the day falling to the lower 30s and upper 20s by Friday night.
Partly cloudy skies Saturday as temperatures slowly begin to rise towards average again, with highs in the mid 40s. A rain and snow mix arrives Sunday, which turns to rain by the afternoon. Mid 40s. Mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, as rain returns Wednesday and lasts through the rest of the week. If temperatures continue to trend colder, Rain could turn to snow by Friday.