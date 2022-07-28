Thunderstorms develop this afternoon

Morning: Cloudy. Low 70s.
Afternoon: Thunderstorms possible. High 83.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 63.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers possible. High 78. Low 55.
A brief return to humid weather and thunderstorms is expected before cooler weather returns heading into the end of the week. Partly sunny today and noticeably more humid. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and early evening. A few storms could be on the stronger side. Highs in the low 80s.
Cooler weather arrives tomorrow, with a cold front moving through early. Highs in the upper 70s. Pleasant and partly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s. Warmer on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Much warmer weather arrives early next week, with mostly sunny skies on Monday and highs in the upper 80s. A hot, humid weather pattern settles in, with scattered storms on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 80s. Partly sunny and very warm on Wednesday. Highs in the mid 80s.