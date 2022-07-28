Thunderstorms develop Thursday afternoon

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 505 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEW YORK BROOME CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE MADISON ONEIDA ONONDAGA OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA BRADFORD PIKE SUSQUEHANNA WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORTLAND, DELHI, ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HONESDALE, ITHACA, MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, OWEGO, ROME, SAYRE, SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, UTICA, WALTON, WATKINS GLEN, AND WAVERLY.