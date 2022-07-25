Thunderstorms end this afternoon

Morning: Showers/storms. Lower 70s.
Afternoon: Scattered showers/storms ending. Breezy. High 81.
Tonight: Clear. Low 56.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and cooler. High 75. Low 58
Additional scattered showers and storms will continue to move through our area this morning. The showers and storms end by this afternoon breaking the humidity but also bringing a pretty noticeable breeze. Dry by the evening, and mostly clear overnight with lows reaching the mid 50s.
Partly cloudy tomorrow, with more seasonable high temperatures in the mid 70s. We warm up slightly again on Wednesday with highs in the 80s and partly cloudy skies before our next chance of non-significant rain arrives Thursday. Showers linger into Friday morning, with sunshine expected for the weekend.