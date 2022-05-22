Thunderstorms ending this evening

Tonight: Storms ending. Cooler. Low 50s.
Tomorrow Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 50s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Mid 60s.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
A cold front has just passed, temperatures are falling tonight. After another brief round of showers, conditions dry over our area. Lows will reach the low 50s and upper 40s. Mostly cloudy tonight and tomorrow morning. Skies look to clear a little heading into tomorrow evening, with temperatures rising into the upper 60s.
A dry start to the workweek, rain looks to return Thursday and Friday. Highs reach the upper 70s again towards the weekend next Sunday.