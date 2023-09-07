 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
673 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              DELAWARE              MADISON
ONEIDA                ONONDAGA              OTSEGO
SULLIVAN              TIOGA                 TOMPKINS

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
PIKE                  SUSQUEHANNA           WAYNE
WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORTLAND, DELHI, ELMIRA,
HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE, ITHACA,
MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, OWEGO,
ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA,
WALTON, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

Thunderstorms expected this evening

  • 0

Tonight: Scattered storms. Low 65.

Friday morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 70s.

Friday afternoon: Partly sunny with the chance of a thunderstorm. Humid. High 78.

Friday evening: Partly sunny and humid. Low 70s.

Severe thunderstorm watch

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9:00 pm for Central New York.

Thunderstorms are expected to move through Central New York this evening. Locally heavy rain is possible along with gusty winds. Storms come to an end tonight, with overnight lows in the low 60s. Warm and still very humid on Friday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. The chance of a thunderstorm is possible, with highs in the upper 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s. Cloudy with showers on Sunday and highs in the mid 70s. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with showers and highs in the low 70s. Dry Tuesday, with highs in the low 70s. Showers and a few thunderstorms possible again on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 70.

Recommended for you