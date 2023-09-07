Thunderstorms expected this evening

Tonight: Scattered storms. Low 65.
Friday morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 70s.
Friday afternoon: Partly sunny with the chance of a thunderstorm. Humid. High 78.
Friday evening: Partly sunny and humid. Low 70s.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9:00 pm for Central New York.
Thunderstorms are expected to move through Central New York this evening. Locally heavy rain is possible along with gusty winds. Storms come to an end tonight, with overnight lows in the low 60s. Warm and still very humid on Friday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. The chance of a thunderstorm is possible, with highs in the upper 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s. Cloudy with showers on Sunday and highs in the mid 70s. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with showers and highs in the low 70s. Dry Tuesday, with highs in the low 70s. Showers and a few thunderstorms possible again on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 70.