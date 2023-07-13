Thunderstorms moving out

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 60.
Friday morning: Partly sunny. 67.
Friday afternoon: Partly sunny. High 82.
Friday evening: Chance of a thunderstorm. Upper 70s.
A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 8 pm. Strong storms will continue to move east of Utica this evening.
Storms come to an end tonight, with overnight lows in the low 60s. Patchy fog is expected overnight into early tomorrow morning. Partly sunny on Friday, with the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening. Slightly less humid, with highs in the low 80s.
The weekend looks humid, with partly sunny skies on Saturday. A slight chance of a storm late in the day. Humid and very warm, with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday afternoon and evening. Still humid, with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue on Monday and Tuesday. Cooler, drier weather looks to return for the middle of the week, with sunshine on Wednesday and highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny with the chance of a thunderstorm on Thursday. Highs near 80.