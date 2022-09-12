Thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon and evening

Morning: Cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms late afternoon. High 77.
Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 64.
Tomorrow: Lingering scattered showers. High 68. Low 57.
Unsettled weather continues today. We start out mostly dry and cloudy this morning. Rain chances increase again by late afternoon and evening with scattered thunderstorms lingering into the overnight hours.
Scattered showers are expected to linger into the day Tuesday. Clouds continue into Wednesday, with lake-effect showers possible. Dry weather is on the horizon by Wednesday evening as a high pressure builds in, with low humidity and fall-like weather forecasted for the end of the week.