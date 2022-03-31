Thunderstorms possible today

Morning: Cloudy with a passing shower. Upper 40s.
Afternoon: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High 66.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending. Upper 50s.
Tomorrow: Rain/snow showers. High 42. Low 26.
The weather warms up briefly today, feeling like spring for the day. Cloudy early, with temperatures quickly climbing into the 40s and 50s. A few breaks of sunshine and a warm south breeze will help bring temperatures into the 60s this afternoon. A strong cold front approaches from the west and brings widespread downpours and thunderstorms in the late afternoon to early evening. Some storms could produce gusty winds.
Cooler weather returns tomorrow, with cloudy skies and rain mixed with a few snow showers. Windy, with highs in the low 40s. Light accumulation is possible in higher elevations. Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the mid 40s. Cloudy on Sunday, with a few light rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the mid 40s. Warmer on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and rain showers. Highs near 50. Cloudy with more showers on Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 50s.