Thunderstorms return tonight

Tonight: Cloudy with thunderstorms after midnight. Warm and muggy. Low 66.
Friday morning: Cloudy with rain. Upper 60s.
Friday afternoon: Mostly cloudy with showers. Breezy. High 71.
Friday evening: Cloudy and breezy. Upper 60s.
The weather turns unsettled and cooler approaching the weekend.
Remaining mild and muggy tonight, with cloudy skies and temperatures only in the mid 60s. Thunderstorms are expected to develop after midnight and end before daybreak. Rain Friday morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Breezy and cooler, with highs in the low 70s.
A gloomy start to the weekend, with cloudy skies on Saturday, breezy conditions, and highs only near 70. The weather turns sunny and warmer on Sunday, with highs near 80. Partly sunny and pleasant on Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 80. Cooler, less humid, and mainly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid 70s.