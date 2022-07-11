Thunderstorms return Tuesday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms late. Low 66.
Tomorrow morning: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 70s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Thunderstorms. Lower 80s.
Tomorrow evening: Storms ending. Mid 70s.
*Tomorrow is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to widespread afternoon thunderstorms and the possibility of a few severe thunderstorms*
A warm evening in Central New York, with temperatures in the 80s. Partly cloudy skies tonight, with showers and thunderstorms possible after midnight. Mild and a bit muggy, with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible early Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front approaches from the west on Tuesday afternoon, producing widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be on the stronger side, producing gusty winds.
Cooler weather returns on Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. A passing shower is possible on Thursday, otherwise partly sunny. High in the mid 70s. Warmer weather returns heading into the weekend. Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. The next weather system brings the chance of showers and thunderstorms to the region on Sunday and Monday, with highs near 80.