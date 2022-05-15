Thunderstorms this afternoon

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Light rain. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Passing thunderstorms. Mid 70s.
Evening: Thunderstorms ending. Upper 70s.
Tomorrow: Severe thunderstorms possible. Low 80s.
A mix of cloudy and sunny skies across the area this morning, with light sprinkles in some areas. This afternoon, a cold front will move in from the west bringing a round or two of isolated thunderstorms. This front doesn't look that strong, so the areas likely to see development are where lifting is possible in higher elevations. Tonight, skies might remain clear enough to catch the late end of the eclipse, updated information tonight at 6.
Tomorrow has an enhanced risk for severe weather in the afternoon. Conditions in the atmosphere are perfect for severe thunderstorms to develop as a strong cold front moves through Central New York. There will be an initial round of storms with possible follow up storms depending on instability. Gusty winds are likely with localized flooding and hail a possibility. The setup tomorrow for our area can also produce tornadoes, though extremely unlikely, the chance is non-zero.