Tornado watch in effect for Chenango and Otsego Counties

We're cutting it really close today with a dangerous severe weather outbreak south of New York along the mid-Atlantic states. We are on the northernmost portion of the risk zone meaning the risk for severe weather in CNY is only a level 2/5. Our primary concern this evening is going to be localized flooding from isolated storms moving over the same area. We won't be able to pinpoint exactly where it will occur until the storms form over us locally. To explain this with simple words; we are walking on thin ice today. We could make it across the lake without breaking it at all, but it's very risky to walk across.
A tornado watch has been issued for Chenango and Otsego Counties due to ingredients present for one to occur. The risk is very low but it is non-zero as storms have potential to rotate today given ample shear and near surface helicity. Regardless of whether a tornado forms or not, scattered storms will continue to push through CNY this evening with lingering weaker showers and storms overnight. Scattered showers and storms are expected tomorrow before we dry out Wednesday.