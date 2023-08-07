 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
occurring.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
county, Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be
passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 412 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the
warned area.  Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rome, Lee, Vienna, Sylvan Beach, Taberg, Blossvale and Verona
Beach.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

Tornado watch in effect for Chenango and Otsego Counties

**A tornado watch has been issued by the NWS for Chenango and Otsego Counties until 11PM Tonight**

Tornado Watch

We're cutting it really close today with a dangerous severe weather outbreak south of New York along the mid-Atlantic states. We are on the northernmost portion of the risk zone meaning the risk for severe weather in CNY is only a level 2/5. Our primary concern this evening is going to be localized flooding from isolated storms moving over the same area. We won't be able to pinpoint exactly where it will occur until the storms form over us locally. To explain this with simple words; we are walking on thin ice today. We could make it across the lake without breaking it at all, but it's very risky to walk across.

Severe Weather Risk

A tornado watch has been issued for Chenango and Otsego Counties due to ingredients present for one to occur. The risk is very low but it is non-zero as storms have potential to rotate today given ample shear and near surface helicity. Regardless of whether a tornado forms or not, scattered storms will continue to push through CNY this evening with lingering weaker showers and storms overnight. Scattered showers and storms are expected tomorrow before we dry out Wednesday.

