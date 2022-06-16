Tornado watch in effect

A tornado watch has been issued by the National Weather Service and is in effect for all of CNY until 11 pm.
A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornado development. If a tornado does develop, a tornado warning will be issued.
A line of strong storms are developing from the west and will move through the region between 5-8 pm. Damaging winds are likely as the storms move through, and storms have the potential to rotate and produce a tornado or two.
