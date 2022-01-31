Tracking a wintry mix later this week.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 7.
Tomorrow morning: Partly sunny. Mid teens.
Tomorrow afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 37.
Tomorrow evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.
This evening shows clear skies over most of the area with a high pressure system over New York State keeping winds calm tonight and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop into the single digits tonight, warming into the lower 30s by tomorrow afternoon. Drier weather is forecast for the next couple days as temperatures continue to rise into Wednesday. Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning expect windy conditions, with wind gusts upwards of 20-30 mph.
Thursday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day. We're tracking the potential of a wintry mix and/or widespread snowfall accumulation across Central New York beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Friday. While it's too early for a specific snowfall forecast due to uncertainty, do plan on dealing with tricky travel both Thursday and Friday. Updated information including snowfall totals and areas will follow in the coming days.
The weather looks colder over the weekend, with overnight lows heading back to zero with highs in the teens on Saturday and 20s on Sunday.