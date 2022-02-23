Tracking heavy snow Friday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. Windy. Low 12.
Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Low teens.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 28.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. 20s.
***FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS
EVENING IN DOLGEVILLE***
***WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING IN ALL AREAS OF CENTRAL NEW YORK***
Winds will begin to calm tonight around midnight, with temperatures reaching a low of 12. Localized ice jams continue but flood threats are lowering tonight as rainfall and snowmelt have stopped. Cold start to tomorrow morning as a dry Thursday reaches a high of 28, and lows reach the high teens Thursday night. Friday is a StormTracker 2 Alert Day for snowfall. Snowfall begins early Friday morning with most areas of central New York possibly receiving 8 to 12 inches of snowfall accumulation. The southern valleys may see sleet mixed in Friday due to warm air aloft, but the warm air might move south, causing increased accumulation. Temperatures will reach a high of 28 and a low of 0.
Saturday sees a break in snowfall with mostly cloudy skies and a high in the mid 20s. Snowfall returns Sunday with lesser accumulations across the area. Temperatures will reach the low 30s. Cloudy and cool stretch early next week with possible snow showers Monday and Tuesday.