Tracking warmer weather

Morning: Partly sunny. Mid teens.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 34.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 23.
Tomorrow: Cloudy. High 42. Low 34.
A cold start this morning with temperatures in the single digits, but rising quickly today into the mid 30s. Tonight turns mostly cloudy with lows only in the 20s and windy conditions. Drier weather is expected for the next couple days and warmer weather is expected into Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s.
Thursday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day. We're tracking the potential of a wintry mix and/or widespread snowfall accumulation across Central New York beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Friday. While it's too early for a specific snowfall forecast due to uncertainty, do plan on dealing with tricky travel both Thursday and Friday.
The weather looks colder over the weekend, with overnight lows heading back to zero with highs in the teens on Saturday and 20s on Sunday.