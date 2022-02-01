 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations greater than 9 inches and ice accumulations up
to one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Steuben, Seneca, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Schuyler and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light precipitation will move into the
region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation
may start as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain before
transitioning to snow later Thursday morning. The main round
of snow will be Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Tracking warmer weather

  • Updated
  • 0

Tracking a wintry mix

Morning: Partly sunny. Mid teens.

Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 34.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 23.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. High 42. Low 34.

A cold start this morning with temperatures in the single digits, but rising quickly today into the mid 30s. Tonight turns mostly cloudy with lows only in the 20s and windy conditions. Drier weather is expected for the next couple days and warmer weather is expected into Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s.

Chance of snowfall accumulation

Thursday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day. We're tracking the potential of a wintry mix and/or widespread snowfall accumulation across Central New York beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Friday. While it's too early for a specific snowfall forecast due to uncertainty, do plan on dealing with tricky travel both Thursday and Friday.

The weather looks colder over the weekend, with overnight lows heading back to zero with highs in the teens on Saturday and 20s on Sunday.

Recommended for you