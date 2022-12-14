 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy and wet which could
bring down branches. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Tricky travel and scattered power outages possible tomorrow night

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds. Mid 10s.

Thursday Morning: Partly sunny. Lower 30s.

Thursday Afternoon: Increasing clouds. Lower 30s.

Thursday Evening: Widespread wet snow starting. Lower 30s.

Snowfall forecast

Our stretch of chilly overnight temperatures and sunshine during the day comes to an end tomorrow. For tonight, cooling down into the teens with increasing clouds. Things continue to remain dry into Thursday morning, but widespread wet snow moves in from a nor’easter by Thursday evening. Start times for arrival are pictured below, and this widespread snow will continue overnight until Friday afternoon.

Start time of snow

We have two big concerns for this event. Firstly, this snow will be heavy and wet (due to a lower snow-water ratio) meaning that roads will be slushy and slippery, so be extra careful when driving. Our other concern is power outages. This event brings some gusty winds along with heavy wet snow, meaning scattered power outages are a possibility. We recommend charging batteries and electronic devices in case power goes out for your area.

Most of the widespread snow comes to and end by Saturday afternoon, besides a few lingering lake-effect snow showers in certain areas.

