Tricky travel possible Thursday afternoon

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Stray snow shower. Upper 20s.
Thursday Morning: Scattered snow showers. Lower 30s.
Thursday Afternoon: Snow turning to rain. Freezing rain possible. Lower 40s.
Thursday Evening: Widespread rain. Lower 40s.
Weather starts to turn busy for the next several days. Tonight however, weather is mostly quiet with a stray snow shower possible late overnight. Scattered snow showers arrive tomorrow morning around 8-9AM and continue until the early afternoon. Due to temperatures, this snow is likely to be dense and wet causing tricky travel especially north of the Mohawk Valley so plan travel accordingly. Snow turns to rain as more warm air mixes in by the afternoon, however additional snow will linger in the North Country a little longer before the entire area sees rain. These areas could pick up an inch of wet snow before the transition to rain.
Mild temperatures continue overnight into Friday morning as rain showers slowly come to an end and temperatures gradually cool down throughout the day. As wind shifts to the west, we could see lake-enhanced snow for the remainder of Friday. Trace to 2 inches of snow overall is expected for this entire event as most snow that falls tomorrow will melt with the rain by Friday. We start to dry out Saturday with lingering clouds and light lake-effect flurries, and sunshine returns once more to wrap of the weekend Sunday.