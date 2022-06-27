Tuesday looking nice!

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Isolated showers possible north. Low 52
Tomorrow: Partly sunny and pleasant. Less windy. High 70
Temperatures cool back down into the 50s again tonight, with a small chance of a few isolated sprinkles. Tuesday looks mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. Comfortable, with highs near 70 degrees.
Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with another small chance of a few showers mid-day. Dry conditions and sunshine for Thursday. The heat and humidity return for Friday, with a few evening thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees