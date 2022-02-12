Turning breezy and cooler today

Morning: Cloudy, scattered snow showers. Upper 30s.
Afternoon: Scattered snow showers. Breezy. High 39.
Tonight: Cloudy, light lake-effect snow showers. Low 5.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 17. Low -3.
Valentine's Day: Partly cloudy. High 14. Low -1.
Mild temperatures continuing into the morning, with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Rain comes to an end this morning. Scattered snow showers are possible late morning. Scattered showers today change to weaker lake-effect snow showers later in the day, as colder winds begin blowing into the area this evening. Lows will fall to the single digits by tomorrow night. Watch out for icy spots tomorrow morning, especially on untreated surfaces.
Tomorrow colder drier conditions move into the region with highs only in the upper teens. Similar temperatures and clearer skies continue into Valentine's Day, with lows dropping below zero. After additional cold and dry conditions Tuesday, the mild temperatures return. Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s. Mild and damp conditions return for Thursday with afternoon showers and highs in the low 50s. Rain changes over to snow overnight into Friday morning before clearing out. Highs in the mid 40s.