Turning hot and humid this week

Tonight: Storms end. Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Low 62.
Tuesday morning: Patchy fog. Mid 60s.
Tuesday afternoon: Partly sunny. An isolated storm possible. High 83.
Tuesday evening: Partly sunny. Upper 70s.
The weather turns hot and humid later this week.
Thunderstorms are expected to end late this evening, with patchy fog developing overnight. Overnight lows fall into the low 60s. Clouds give way to sunshine tomorrow. Pleasant, with an isolated storm possible. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunshine is expected on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 80s. The humidity is expected to significantly increase on Thursday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Hazy, hot, and humid on Friday, with highs near 90. A few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.
A few lingering showers and storms are possible on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. Cooler and dry on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.